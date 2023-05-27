Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 19,683 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,790 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,683 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of KGC opened at $4.74 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $929.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

