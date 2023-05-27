Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,000 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,677 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, Director Charles D. Forman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 205,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,012,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

A number of brokerages have commented on LVS. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $80.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.54.

NYSE LVS opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of -78.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.15.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The casino operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 124.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.