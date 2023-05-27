Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 396 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total transaction of $783,632.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 28,030 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.34, for a total transaction of $4,634,480.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,059,922.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,693 shares of company stock worth $6,245,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.98 and a 1-year high of $169.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 40.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

