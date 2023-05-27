Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,311 Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,610 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,311 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Euronav were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,042,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Euronav by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,231,935 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 273,735 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Euronav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,717,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Euronav by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 168,378 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DNB Markets increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronav has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

Euronav Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE EURN opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Euronav NV has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $305.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. Euronav had a net margin of 39.00% and a return on equity of 19.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Euronav NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

