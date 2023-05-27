Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 977 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WOR opened at $58.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $65.17.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John P/Oh Mcconnell sold 17,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $977,840.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,338,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,998,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,395,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Featured Articles

