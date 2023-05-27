Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Takes Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Medpace by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Medpace by 117.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Medpace by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace stock opened at $203.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.79 and a 52-week high of $241.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Further Reading

