Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its position in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after acquiring an additional 77,552 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 136,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,820,000 after purchasing an additional 382,697 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.00 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 14.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin acquired 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,926.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SSR Mining news, Director Arthur Michael Anglin bought 8,000 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $129,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,926.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $32,463.09. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,077 shares in the company, valued at $879,484.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,241 shares of company stock worth $83,068. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSRM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining Profile

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company, which engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties. It operates through the following business segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the Exploration, Evaluation, and Development Properties. The Copler, Marigold, Seabee, and Puna segment represent its four operating mine sites.

Featured Stories

