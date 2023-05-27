Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,978,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the third quarter worth $98,410,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock opened at $102.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.02 and a 52 week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

See Also

