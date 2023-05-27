Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Shares Down 3.9%

Befesa S.A. (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €36.34 ($39.50) and last traded at €36.70 ($39.89). Approximately 55,925 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.20 ($41.52).

Analyst Ratings Changes

BFSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($47.83) price target on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($68.48) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Befesa Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.26. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €44.12.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Articles

