Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Stock Position Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 97 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Up 1.6 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $379.00 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $344.63 and a 52 week high of $572.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $437.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

