BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

BioSyent Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0294 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
BioSyent Stock Performance
BioSyent stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. BioSyent has a 1-year low of $4.69 and a 1-year high of $6.69.
BioSyent Company Profile
