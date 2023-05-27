Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $7,514,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 656.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE SWK opened at $78.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.81 and a 200 day moving average of $81.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $121.82.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.