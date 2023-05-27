Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Graco by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graco by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Graco by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.66 and its 200 day moving average is $70.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.48 and a twelve month high of $80.90.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $529.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Graco news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $1,198,044.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,089.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 6,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $507,474.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,421,164.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,138,923. Insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

