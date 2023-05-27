Blair William & Co. IL Sells 5,467 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,467 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $345,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in TransUnion by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in TransUnion by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in TransUnion by 3,148.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 135,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 131,638 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Stock Performance

NYSE TRU opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,927.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $439,567.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,927.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total transaction of $459,050.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,424.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,978 shares of company stock worth $2,650,453. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

About TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

