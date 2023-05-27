Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $90,882,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,755,000 after acquiring an additional 856,022 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 792,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,361,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,212,000 after acquiring an additional 368,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in CBRE Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,745,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,866,000 after purchasing an additional 303,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $75.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.95. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

