Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,239 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Boston Properties worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $840,326,000 after acquiring an additional 47,386 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,307,000 after acquiring an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,445 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Boston Properties

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $47.74 on Friday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $112.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.59.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.49.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

