Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,097 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FFIC. TheStreet cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $352.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other Flushing Financial news, Director Louis C. Grassi acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 108,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,932.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

