Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter worth $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares in the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $32.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

