Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,320 Shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Insteel Industries worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 182.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 502.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 18.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $31.42 on Friday. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $610.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.10.

Insteel Industries Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insteel Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing and marketing steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its offers PC strand, welded wire reinforcement. and engineering services. The company was founded by Howard Osler Woltz, Jr. in 1953 and is headquartered in Mount Airy, NC.

