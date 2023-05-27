Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th.

Brandywine Realty Trust has a payout ratio of -542.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $129.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 251.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

