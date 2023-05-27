Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.15 and last traded at $6.44. 494,840 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 350,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Trading Up 2.0 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Company Profile
The Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Breakwave Dry Freight Futures index. The fund tracks an index of long-only exposure to the nearest calendar quarter of dry bulk freight futures contracts on specified indexes. BDRY was launched on Mar 22, 2018 and is managed by Breakwave.
