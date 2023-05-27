Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.70 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31.37 billion-$31.37 billion.

BRDCY stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bridgestone will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bridgestone from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

