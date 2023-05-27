Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX) Announces $0.09 Dividend

Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0851 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:BFIX opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91. Build Bond Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Get Build Bond Innovation ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build Bond Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Build Bond Innovation ETF stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Build Bond Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:BFIX – Get Rating) by 126.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Build Bond Innovation ETF worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Build Bond Innovation ETF Company Profile

The Build Bond Innovation ETF (BFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad-based global portfolio of investment grade fixed income securities and US equity call options tied to the upside performance of the S&P 500 Index. BFIX was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Build.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build Bond Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.