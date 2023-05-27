Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN) Shares Up 0%

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:KOIN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $28.12. 2,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The Capital Link Global Fintech Leaders ETF (KOIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ATFI Global Fintech Leaders index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that uses a proprietary model in selecting stocks globally as fintech leaders. KOIN was launched on Jan 30, 2018 and is managed by Capital Link.

