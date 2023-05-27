Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Shares Down 1.9%

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.27 and last traded at $6.59. 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 2,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.52.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long-Term Care Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.