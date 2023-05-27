Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 130.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 495.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,685,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810 over the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $541.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $545.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.97. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

