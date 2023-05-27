Chrysalis Investments (LON:MERI) Trading Up 8.8%

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:MERI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.16). Approximately 2,932,196 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 487% from the average daily volume of 499,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160 ($1.99).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Up 8.8 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 174 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 174.
About Chrysalis Investments
Merian Chrysalis Investment Co Ltd is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
