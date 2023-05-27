CI Investments Inc. Buys 1,401 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 14,010.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after buying an additional 1,235,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,825,000 after purchasing an additional 239,558 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molson Coors Beverage

In related news, insider Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $111,540.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $60.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.96, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $66.67.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -137.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.87.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

