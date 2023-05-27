CI Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,000 Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Destination XL Group by 245.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Destination XL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $4.18 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The stock has a market cap of $261.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million during the quarter.

In other news, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,693.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Destination XL Group news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 26,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $165,130.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,399,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,181,648.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anthony Gaeta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc is engaged in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.