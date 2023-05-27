CI Investments Inc. Reduces Stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DTM stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.35. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $61.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.08). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 40.00%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Chairman Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 19,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,471.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $236,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,196.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

