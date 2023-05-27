Citigroup Lowers Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $167.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $180.00 to $167.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $164.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $160.47.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $175.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 905.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar Tree by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

