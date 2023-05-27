Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stake Decreased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,435,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Clarivate worth $70,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 143,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,765,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 864,508 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 56.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 119,507 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the third quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 113.4% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 28,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $7.68 on Friday. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.45.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 151.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

