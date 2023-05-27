Clear Investment Research LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 762,234 shares valued at $30,801,478. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $124.61 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $126.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

