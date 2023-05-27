Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 116,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Crane by 0.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,629,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $142,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CR opened at $75.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Crane has a 12-month low of $67.28 and a 12-month high of $83.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.32.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total value of $5,923,150.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating).

