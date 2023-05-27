Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires New Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 708,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.12% of AGNC Investment as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,875,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,535,000 after buying an additional 536,286 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,284,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,382,000 after buying an additional 388,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,320,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,418,000 after buying an additional 986,455 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,705,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,648,000 after buying an additional 914,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,054.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,306,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 3,152,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.22% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 15.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -92.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $138,020.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,605.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary D. Kain sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $3,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,807,479 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,554.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,046. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

