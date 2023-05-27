Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,899 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.86% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPH. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,036.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 260.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

SPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Suburban Propane Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

SPH stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $934.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

