Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,597 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,937 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,764 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $102.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.67. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

