Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.35% of Westlake Chemical Partners worth $11,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,705 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 40,225 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 219.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 26,389 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical Partners alerts:

Westlake Chemical Partners Price Performance

WLKP opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.76. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 1 year low of $18.58 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

Westlake Chemical Partners Announces Dividend

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $307.68 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.471 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on WLKP shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $220,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

(Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.