Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 3,268 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,725 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,850 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BUD. HSBC lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $57.15 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $99.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.611 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.40%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

