Clearbridge Investments LLC Decreases Stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $5,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $73.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $120.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. NovoCure’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at NovoCure

In other NovoCure news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 2,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $167,839.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,062 shares in the company, valued at $7,335,294.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $128,590.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,934.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,105 shares of company stock worth $621,533. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NovoCure Profile

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

