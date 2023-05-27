Clearbridge Investments LLC Grows Stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,294 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.84% of National Bank worth $13,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,471,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,408,000 after acquiring an additional 56,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after purchasing an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Bank by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.93. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $109.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.49 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

