Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $12.50 Million Stock Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,903 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 118,529 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $12,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 663.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $1,145,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,408.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,813,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 3.8 %

URBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

URBN opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $32.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

