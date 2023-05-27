Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.28 Million Stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 104,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.30) to GBX 1,275 ($15.86) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.68) to GBX 1,080 ($13.43) in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,250 ($15.55) to GBX 1,280 ($15.92) in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,183.75.

National Grid Stock Performance

National Grid Increases Dividend

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.3458 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

