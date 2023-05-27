Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $6.54 Million Holdings in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 782,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,023 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.37% of Arcos Dorados worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. 36.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

NYSE ARCO opened at $8.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.97. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 55.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Arcos Dorados’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

