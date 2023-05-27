Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 684.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,628 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globant by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 29.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 86.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,988,000 after purchasing an additional 65,635 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Globant by 22.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Globant by 36.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,718 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Stock Up 0.6 %

GLOB stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a twelve month low of $135.40 and a twelve month high of $240.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.49 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globant Profile

GLOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Globant from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.44.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

