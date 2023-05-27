Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $8.29 Million Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,096 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Renewable Partners worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 496,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after buying an additional 20,721 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,318,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,446,000 after buying an additional 72,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 85,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

Shares of BEP stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -58.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -254.72%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.56.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in the ownership of a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Utility-Scale Solar, Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions, and Corporate. The Distributed Energy and Sustainable Solutions segment includes distributed generation, pumped storage, renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, and cogeneration and biomass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.