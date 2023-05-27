Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $9.90 Million Stake in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,204 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Anterix worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 40.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Anterix by 4.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Anterix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Anterix by 7.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anterix alerts:

Anterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85. Anterix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

Insider Activity at Anterix

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Anterix news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,135.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $74,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 101,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,135.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $1,351,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 26,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,487.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $63.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Anterix Profile

(Get Rating)

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.