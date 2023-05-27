Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,429 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.58% of Redwood Trust worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Redwood Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT opened at $5.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $671.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.57, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.62%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

