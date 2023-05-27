Clearbridge Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,712,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.32% of PLAYSTUDIOS worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYPS. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 117,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MYPS. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

MYPS opened at $4.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $594.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.94 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

