Clearbridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,574 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $3,322,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $1,018,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $2,090,000. 7.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEL opened at $58.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.47. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($36.07) to GBX 3,000 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue raised Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Shell from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,526.29.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

